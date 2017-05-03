Investigators seek help in Cary Drive shooting

Related Coverage Victim dies after shooting in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in a Beech Island shooting death.

The incident happened at a home on Cary Drive just before 2 a.m. on March 27th.

Deputies found 22-year-old Karl Michael Kelly Jr in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Witnesses report hearing several gunshots that night and that a white vehicle was possibly seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can also call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

Callers may remain anonymous.