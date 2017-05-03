Jaguars retire Keshun Sherrill’s No. 10 Jersey

From Augusta University Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – After one of the greatest careers in an Augusta Jaguars uniform, men’s basketball senior Keshun Sherrill had his No. 10 jersey retired by Augusta University at the Athletics Awards Banquet on May 2, 2017. Sherrill becomes the fourth Augusta men’s basketball player to have his number retired and raised in the rafters at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

The other men’s hoops stars who have their jerseys retired are Ben Madgen (No. 1), A.J. Bowman (No. 23), and Keenan Mann (No. 32)

“It is with great pleasure that we are honoring Keshun Sherrill with the retirement of his jersey,” Director of Athletics Clint Bryant said. “He exemplifies all that is good about the student-athlete experience. He joins a list of outstanding athletes at Augusta University that has had this honor bestowed on them for their tremendous athletic accomplishments and attainment of a graduation degree.”

KESHUN SHERRILL (Year-By-Year)

AS A SENIOR IN 2016-17: Became the all-time leading scorer in Peach Belt Conference history with 2,333 points … Named an All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) … Selected to the 2017 Reese’s Division II College All-Star Game … Named NABC first-team All-District, the NCAA Southeast Region Player of the Year and the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year … First team All-PBC this season … Named the PBC Player of the Week three times in 2016-17 … Averaged 22.6 points on the year and started all 32 games … Led the Peach Belt in points, field goals, free throws, and minutes played and was second in points per game and three pointers … PBC preseason All-Conference … Named the Fred Barnabei Male Athlete of the Year at the 2017 Augusta Athletics Awards Banquet.

AS A JUNIOR IN 2015-16: Named NABC All-District and first team Peach Belt All-Conference … Led PBC in free throws & free-throw percentage … Third in PBC with 23.3ppg and seventh in field goals with 194 … Paced team in scoring for 26 of 29 games … Led team in scoring, field goals, free throws, threes, steals, and minutes … Helped team reach the PBC Tournament Championship game … Named preseason All-Conference.

AS A SOPHOMORE IN 2014-15: Named All-American, All-District, All-Region by the NABC … Voted first-team All-Conference for the Peach Belt … Named the Fred Barnabei Male Athlete of the Year at the 2015 Augusta Athletics Awards Banquet … Ranked third in the league with 561 points and was the best three-point shooter with a 47.9 three-point percentage … Sherrill paced the Jaguars in scoring with 18.7 points per game and in field goals made with 189 … Played the most minutes of any Jaguar and his 127 free-throws made were third best in the league while his 84.7 free throw percentage was sixth best … Paced the team in scoring in 16 different games – highlighted by his career-high 37 points in the season opener against Anderson on Nov. 14, 2014.

AS A REDSHIRT FRESHMAN IN 2013-14: Named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and the Male Freshman of the Year at the 2014 Augusta Athletics Awards Banquet … Earned DII-Bulletin All-American honors, while ranking third on the team in scoring with 11.7 ppg… Sherrill started in 27 of the Jaguars’ 32 games this year and was second on the team in assists…He willed the team and was fourth in the PBC in free throw percentage…Scored in double figures 21 times this year with a career-best 25 against North Georgia in the semifinal game of the PBC Tournament.