JENNIE: Aiken writer included in new motherhood anthology, I Heart Mom

AIKEN, S.C.– Mother’s Day is coming up May 14th and here’s an idea for a book that would make a great gift for mom. It’s the first anthology from Relevant Pages Press called, I Heart Mom.

Read this description:

“Motherhood… one word that can mean so many different things. We have brought together 20 amazing authors who have shared their real experience with motherhood; their truth in the most honoring of ways. Real struggles… Real sacrifice… Real-life situations.”

And one of those writers who contributed to the anthology is the CSRA’s own Lisa Tindal.

Many of you will recognize Lisa from her years as Executive Director of Mental Health America of Aiken County, but Lisa is also a mom, and a writer.

And it’s that side of her that brings her to the program today.

You can purchase the book, I Heart Mom, on Amazon.