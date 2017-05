JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Nearly a month after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Johnston, the mayor went to the State Capital pleading for help from lawmakers.

Terrence Culbreath says there’s trees and debris everywhere that the city can’t pickup because they don’t have the equipment.

City workers are now working overtime to cleanup what they can, but it’s starting to affect other city provided services.

The mayor has asked local representatives for assistance from the department of transportation.