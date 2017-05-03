McDuffie County Board of Education postpones decision to terminate Coach Ridings

Thompson, Georgia (WJBF) – Parents tell NewsChannel 6 that they are confused about why no decision on Ridings’ future was made today. And when we tried to confirm some of the allegations those parents made– the board had no comment.

“.. and he’s still here, these situations are the same, if you say it’s wrong and you cant do nothing about it then, the same standard has to be applied,”

Some frustrated parents Wednesday after they found out the McDuffie County Board of Education could not come to a decision on whether to fire Thomson High School football coach Rob Ridings, after several allegations that Ridings verbally abused students.

“I’m out here about an incident with my son and a teacher from the high school,” said Jennifer Samuels, McDuffie County parent.

She says that teacher is Coach Ridings.

“The high school teacher went over to the middle school, went through a back entrance of the school and confronted my son about a statement that his son made, and he harassed my son, threatened, bullied, intimidated… he had my son in an office against his will,” said Jennifer Samuels, McDuffie County parent.

Other parents say they’ve had similar incidents happen to their kids.

“He has verbally abused serveral kids, not only my kids this is a cycle with this coach and something has to be done about it,” said Sabrina Hines, McDuffie County parent

“My son has been treated just so unfairly as the rest of these kids have,” said Porshia Hill, a McDuffie County parent.

“I’ve dealt with through my grandson, but this pattern has just been forming and forming… enough is enough,” said James Simmons, a McDuffie County parent.

After Wednesday’s closed-door legal meeting, I tried to talk to members of the Board of Education to confirm those allegations, but none of the members wanted to comment.

“And I have been to the board of education on several occasions about this and everything is always been swept under the rug,” said Sabrina Hines, McDuffie County parent.

Parents say they’re frustrated that after a three-hour wait, they were not given any answers.

“I want to see some results of this head coach not to be able to treat these children this way,” said Porshia Hill, a McDuffie County parent.

“and it’s bad enough when it’s peer on peer, but when it’s educator to the student that’s a harsh reality for any child to have to face,” said Jennifer Samuels, McDuffie County parent.

“You have to have the mentality of if he did it to mine, he’ll probably do it to yours, it’s just a matter of time,” said James Simmons, a McDuffie County parent.