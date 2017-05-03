Missing person in Richmond Co. with dementia

AUGUSTA G.A. (WJBF) – Investigators are currently searching for Martha Louise Walton a 59-year-old African America female with black hair and brown eyes, who was last seen on April 28, 2017 at 10:30 p.m. on the 700 Block of Lovell Circle. Walton was last seen wearing a pink and white tank top, grey, white and black sweat pants and black slippers.

Walton is diagnosed with dementia and if you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office by dialing (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.