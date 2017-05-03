Support for no saggy pants at Augusta buildings

AUGUSTA,Ga Augusta is expanding its dress code for city buildings.

As we told you yesterday commissioners approved not allowing saggy pants in city buildings, like the bus transfer station on Broad Street.

One mother at the station said her son sometimes where’s saggy pants and she’s happy the city wants to ban them from its buildings.

“A presentable person looks really good and the pulling up the pants is much better because everybody doesn’t want to see any body’s underwear that’s what I think and I think it’s a good law,” said Kharleema Tilghman who was at the transfer station.

Commissioner Marion Williams who pushed for an ordinance banning saggy pants citywide, says having a dress code for city buildings doesn’t go far enough.