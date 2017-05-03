Support for no saggy pants at Augusta buildings

By Published:

AUGUSTA,Ga Augusta is expanding its dress code for  city buildings.

As we told you yesterday commissioners approved  not allowing saggy pants in city buildings, like the bus transfer station on Broad Street.

One mother at the station said her son sometimes where’s saggy pants and she’s happy the city wants to ban them from its buildings.

“A presentable person looks really good and the pulling up the pants is much better because everybody doesn’t want to see any body’s underwear  that’s what I think and I think it’s a good law,” said Kharleema Tilghman who was at the transfer station.

Commissioner Marion Williams who pushed for an ordinance banning saggy pants citywide, says having a dress code for city buildings doesn’t go far enough.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s