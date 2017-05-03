Suspect named in shooting of Augusta teen

By Published:
Jabrie Dominguez

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified Wednesday night a suspect in the shooting of an Augusta teen.

Jabrie Dominguez, 20, is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with the incident on Lexington Way Tuesday. A 14 year-old girl was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be okay.

Investigators say Dominguez is 5’10”, 165 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. They say he is known to frequent the Harrisburg area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s at (706) 821-1014 or (706) 821-1020.

