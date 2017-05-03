What’s trending 5-3-2017

It’s Wednesday and we have trending topics on social media.
Today’s trending topics range national stories to local stories and the most popular hashtags on social media.
Tune into WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more as our stories develop, and for more on social media follow WJBF on Instagram:@wjbf6, Twitter: @WJBF, SnapChat: WJBF 6, and on Facebook, WJBF NewsChannel 6 for your latest trending topics.
Trending Topics:
- 2 officers killed in Chicago during a targeted attack.
- Police officer fired after shooting Texas teen
- San Diego Mass Shooting
- #TeacherAppreciationWeek
- #WednesdayWisdom
- #BestAdviceIveEverHeard
- #MyMicrowaveSecretlyRecorded
- Ex-officer Michael Slager pleads guilty for Walter Scott shooting
- Police officers not charged for Alton Sterling shooting