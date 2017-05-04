1 dead, 3 injured in collision on Highway 25 at Mims Road

AUGUSTA Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly accident on Peach Orchard Road near Mims Road.

We’re told a Chevy Tahoe traveling north on Hwy 25 potentially crossed into the lane of a tractor trailer traveling south, causing both to collide.

The tractor trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

The Tahoe contained 3 passengers. The driver, an unnamed woman, was ejected and killed.

A male passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The 3rd passenger, a child, was also ejected from the SUV. We’re told the child was alert and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Traffic in the Southbound lane of Highway 25 (Peach Orchard Rd.) just south of Mims Road is closed.