LANCASTER Co. SC (WJBF) – Two men are arrested on May 4, 2017, for using drones to fly illegal material into a South Carolina prison.

It happened near Kershaw Correctional in Lancaster County.

This is the second time a person used a drone to fly contraband into a prison in South Carolina.

It happened in 2014 at Lee Correctional Institution, and the suspect then was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.