Augusta men’s golf selected to third straight NCAA Regional

From Augusta University Athletics:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Augusta University men’s golf team will begin its quest for another national championship May 15-17 at the NCAA West Lafayette Regional hosted by Purdue, according to an announcement Thursday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee via a live selection show on Golf Channel.

The regional selection is the 20th in program history and the third in a row for head coach Jack O’Keefe (1993, ’94, ’95, 98′, ’99, 00′, ’01, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’07, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’15, ’16, and ’17).

The Jaguars are seeded ninth in the West Lafayette Regional, which will be held at the Kampen Course. Augusta will send junior Broc Everett, seniors Emmanuel Kountakis, Jake Marriott, Viktor Edin, and freshman Gustav Andersson as the starting five.

“It’s a great golf course, very straightforward, but it’s a championship-style course. The best five teams will definitely advance due to the golf course,” O’Keefe said. “It’s that good, that demanding, and that challenging, but we’ve been playing well and we will change up our practice a little this next week and play some different courses to provide some new challenges for us so we will be ready. Broc, Gustav, and Emmanuel have not played there, but we’ve got the luxury that Jake and Viktor have and we will try to use that to our advantage.”

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and ten individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Northern Illinois University is the host institution for the 2017 championships.

Ranked No. 51 in the nation according to Golfweek.com and No. 52 on Golfstat.com, Augusta earned an automatic-qualifying bid to this year’s postseason after winning their third-straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship on April 28 in Savannah, Ga. The Jaguars shot 43-under par across three days at Crosswinds Golf Club and finished round three 21-under par to win the event by 36 strokes.

NCAA West Lafayette Regional

Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex, Kampen Course – West Lafayette, Indiana

Hosted by Purdue University

Florida Illinois UNLV Auburn South Carolina Colorado Purdue New Mexico Augusta Saint Mary’s Campbell Richmond Cleveland State