Central Africans visit Augusta to talk fertility clinic

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The effort to bring family health services to the Africa is making its way through Augusta.

Mayor Davis welcoming a delegation from the French Congo to the Garden city where work will be underway on a rare reproductive health clinic.

Doctor Servy ,Augusta’s own reproductive health expert is serving as the senior consultant on the project, he says building the clinic shows the the helping families who want to have children is a world wide issue.

“Millions of couples yes even in the third world they need our help especially in sub-Saharan Africa there are a lot of things that need to be developed,” said Doctor Edouard Servy, of the Servy-Massey Fertility Institute on Chafee Avenue in Augusta

Doctor Survy says couples now wanting to have children often must leave the French Congo and travel to Europe for treatment which is very expensive.