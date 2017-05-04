Craig-Houghton Elem. School participates in National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

AUGUSTA Ga. ( WJBF) – On May 9, 2017, from 1 pm to 3 pm Craig-Houghton Elementary School will participate in the National Physical Fitness and Sports Month by teaming up with Subway and Olympic athlete Amber Campbell to help students trying to maintain their physical fitness.

The three-time Olympian will team up with SUBWAY to help students committed to taking the Subway Fit for Life Challenge. As a part of the challenge, students will track their healthy eating, physical activity and sleep for two weeks in May. The students who complete the challenge will receive free SUBWAY sandwiches.

For more, visit usatf.org/rjt