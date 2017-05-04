CSRA High School Playoff Schedule: Thursday, May 4 (including weather postponements)

Thursday evening’s schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather. We will continue to update this list throughout the evening.
SCHSL baseball
North Augusta at South Pointe (postponed to Friday at 6 p.m.)
Fox Creek at St. Joseph’s (postponed to Friday at 4:30 p.m.)
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville (postponed to Friday at 6 p.m.)
SCHSL boys soccer
North Augusta at Daniel
Aiken at York
Greenville at South Aiken (postponed to Friday at 4 p.m.)
Burke at Silver Bluff
North Charleston at Barnwell
SCHSL boys tennis
South Aiken at Travelers Rest
Williston-Elko at Green Sea Floyds
Marion at Barnwell
GHSA boys lacrosse
Greenbrier at Mill Creek
Peachtree Ridge at Lakeside (postponed to Friday at 7 p.m.)
GHSA girls lacrosse
Greenbrier at Mill Creek