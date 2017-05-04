CSRA High School Playoff Schedule: Thursday, May 4 (including weather postponements)

Thursday evening’s schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather. We will continue to update this list throughout the evening.

SCHSL baseball

North Augusta at South Pointe (postponed to Friday at 6 p.m.)

Fox Creek at St. Joseph’s (postponed to Friday at 4:30 p.m.)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Batesburg-Leesville (postponed to Friday at 6 p.m.)

 

SCHSL boys soccer

North Augusta at Daniel

Aiken at York

Greenville at South Aiken (postponed to Friday at 4 p.m.)

Burke at Silver Bluff

North Charleston at Barnwell

 

SCHSL boys tennis

South Aiken at Travelers Rest

Williston-Elko at Green Sea Floyds

Marion at Barnwell

 

GHSA boys lacrosse

Greenbrier at Mill Creek

Peachtree Ridge at Lakeside (postponed to Friday at 7 p.m.)

 

GHSA girls lacrosse

Greenbrier at Mill Creek

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

