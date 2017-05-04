Dozens gather in Downtown Aiken to commemorate National Day of Prayer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – People across the nation joined hands in prayer, including in the C.S.R.A.

Dozens of people gathered in Downtown Aiken to celebrate National Day of Prayer.

People prayed for their families, government leaders and the nation.

“Help us to continue to pray, help us to look to you for strength. Oh God, in the names of Jesus. We rebut the adversary. Oh God, we take authority over every unclean spirit,” said one attendee. 

President Harry Truman established National Day of Prayer in 1952. 

