Early Morning Accident in Lincoln County Blocks Traffic

Lincoln County, Ga (WJBF)

Lincoln County Deputies are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 47, also known as Augusta Highway.

It happened Thursday morning near Clydes Crossing.

According to Lincoln County Sherrif Bruce Beggs, at least one person was injured in the two vehicle accident.

One of the vehicles was a truck.

The victim was airlifted to Augusta University Medical Center.

No word on the person’s condition.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning traffic was still blocked on Highway 47 near the scene of the crash.