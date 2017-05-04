Fun for the whole family at GA Renaissance Festival

FAIRBURN, Ga.– It’s time for the Georgia Renaissance Festival!!!

Step inside the gates of Newcastle and find yourself transported back to 16th-century England. A 32-acre village is filled with artisan craft shoppes, endless entertainment, plus food and taverns galore!

Watch noble knights battling on horseback in the royal jousting tournament before the queen and her royal court! It’s a full day of fun, food and entertainment for the whole family.

The Georgia Renaissance Festival is open every weekend through June 4th in Fairburn… just outside Atlanta below Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on 1-85 South.

Special themed weekends include Highland Weekend May 13 & 14… and Pirate’s Weekend May 20 & 21.

Go to garenfest,com for more information.