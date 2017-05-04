Georgia Gov. signs ‘campus carry’ bill

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed into law Thursday night a measure (HB 280) that will allow licensed owners to carry concealed weapons in certain areas of the state’s public college campuses.

According to the Governor’s office, HB 280 differs from a similar measure vetoed by Gov. Deal last year in that it prohibits concealed weapons in the following areas:

Buildings or property used for athletic sporting events;

Student housing, including but not limited to dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses;

Any preschool or childcare space;

Any room or space being used for classes related to a college and career academy or other specialized school;

Any room or space used for classes in which high school students are enrolled through a dual enrollment program, including, but not limited to, classes related to the “Move on When Ready Act”;

Any faculty, staff, or administrative offices; and,

Rooms where disciplinary proceedings are conducted.

“While HB 280 addresses the rights and restrictions relating to weapons carry license holders on a college campus, it in effect may have greater significance for students who are going to or coming from a campus,” Gov. Deal said. “Unfortunately, in parts of the state, the path to higher education travels through dangerous territory.”

“At the present time, assailants can, and do, target these students knowing full well that their victims are not permitted to carry protection, even those who are weapons carry license holders, because they are either going to or coming from a campus where no weapons are allowed. In recent years, we’ve witnessed college students fall victim to violent attacks in or while traveling to libraries and academic buildings, and while traveling to and from their homes to class.”

The legislation will go into effect July 1.

