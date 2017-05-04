Grovetown Walmart shoplifters still not found

Grovetown Shoplifters
Grovetown Shoplifters x
GROVETOWN Ga. (WJBF) – On April 29, 2017, at 12:08 p.m. an African American female and African American male both shoplifted $3,200 worth of electronics and other items from the Grovetown Walmart in Georgia, located on 5010 Steiner Way.
The female shoplifter was wearing black pants and a black shirt with white writing and wearing white glasses. The male shoplifter wore a black stocking on his head, a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.
Both shoplifters were seen placing the items in their cart then exiting the store at 9:01 p.m. without paying.
The shoplifters were loaded with items and left in a four-door white passenger car with dark tinted windows.
If anyone has information on the shoplifters and their whereabouts please call CCSO at 706-541-2800.