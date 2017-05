AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner has released the name of the victim in a fatal accident in Aiken, Thursday.

34-year-old Willie May Johnson Green of Allendale was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after Noon.

Green attempted to pass a vehicle in front of her when that vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle.

Green’s car left the roadway and overturned. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her car.

Her two passengers suffered minor injuries.