Phishing scam disguised as Google

(CNN) – A widespread phishing scheme is targeting people across the internet.

The scam looks like it’s coming from Google.

If you click it, it takes you to a page to open the “Google Docs” app with your Google account.

This grants access to your email account and contacts.

A cybersecurity expert says anyone who clicked on the link should check their google app permissions and remove the one called “Google Docs.”

A Google spokesperson says the company has taken action to protect its users and has since disabled the offending account