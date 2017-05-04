Phishing scam disguised as Google

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

(CNN) – A widespread phishing scheme is targeting people across the internet.

The scam looks like it’s coming from Google.

If you click it, it takes you to a page to open the “Google Docs” app with your Google account.

This grants access to your email account and contacts.

A cybersecurity expert says anyone who clicked on the link should check their google app permissions and remove the one called “Google Docs.”

A Google spokesperson says the company has taken action to protect its users and has since disabled the offending account

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s