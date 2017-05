Related Coverage 2 people shot on Lexington Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is in custody in connection with an Augusta shooting from earlier this week.

20-year-old Jabrie Dominguez was arrested on Thursday.

Dominguez was wanted for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Lexington Way at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people were shot and one of which was a 14-year-old girl.