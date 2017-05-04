Vermont passes a bill that could legalize marijuana

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – By a margin of only four votes, the Vermont House passed a bill that could legalize recreational marijuana statewide, allowing citizens to grow and possess small amounts of marijuana. The bill will now move to the Senate, where it is unlikely to be brought up for debate until next year.

The bill would make it legal for adults age 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of pot, two mature plants and four immature plants. It does not create a regulatory system for legally selling and taxing pot. The measure passed by a vote of 75 to 71, following hours of debate.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has expressed reservations about moving ahead with recreational marijuana legislation.

