Village at Riverwatch taking shape

(Augusta, GA)

Expect a lot more traffic in the coming months near the Village at Riverwatch. Contruction is underway on a new luxury apartment complex. A new retail development is set to break ground in just a few weeks. The 12-thousand square foot project will be built across from Costco and Riverwatch Cinemans. Residents and visitors will have a one-stop destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Jordan Trotter Commercial Realtor Holton Brinson says, “”With the cyber group, it’s a higher-income, a highly educated group that’ll be looking for space like the apartment complex that’s being built right now. They are also looking for places to eat, things to do so this development when its all said and done will be a good spot for people to enjoy the river enjoy shopping and also be able to see a movie or something.”

The development is set to open in early 2018.