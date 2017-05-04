“Woofstock 2017” to benefit Aiken County Animal Shelter Saturday

Woofstock 2017 Official Poster

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will hold its 6th annual “Woofstock” festival Saturday, May 6th at Citizens Park in Aiken.

The event features the “Doxie Derby” which are races between dachshunds and other small dog breeds. It has become a crowd favorite. There will also be dog contests for Best Costume, Best Trick, Best (Owner) Look-a-Like and, yes, Best Kisser.

For the humans there will be a $1,000 raffle in addtion to food and music and, most importantly, plenty of rescue pets up for adoption from the Animal Shelter.

NewsChannel 6’s John Hart will serve as emcee for the second straight year. All proceeds go to benefit the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

WHO: Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS)

WHAT: Woofstock 2017

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 10am – 2pm

WHERE: Citizens Park, Aiken, South Carolina

WHY: All proceeds benefit the Aiken County Animal Shelter

