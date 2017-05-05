11th annual Undercover Artist fundraiser for Walton Foundation for Independence

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was a great evening the 11th annual Undercover Artist show, which was held Thursday night at Legends Club in Augusta.

The event raises money to send children with traumatic brain injuries to Camp TBI (To Be Independent). Camp TBI takes place every July in Rutledge, GA. The goal of the art event is to help Walton Foundation for Independence send 60 kids to camp. The mission of Camp TBI is to help kids reach new levels of independence.

Over the years, more than 500 artists, like Billy S, who painted the flowers above, have contributed works to Undercover Artist.