Lost Lobster Races leaving Aiken wanting

AIKEN,Sc (WJBF) It was very quiet on Newberry Street, things we just sitting still but I didn’t use to be like this.

“Oh yes, music, food, band you name it,” said Jeri Wesner.

But none of that today in Aiken.

“People wonder where it went you know we heard it was going to get bigger it’s going to get better never heard anything more about it,” said Jon Brotherton.

-It- was the lobster races you remember an institution in Aiken a tourist draw, but sorry visitors but the lobsters are not coming out of their shell

“I feel terribly let down I would really like to see the lobster races,” said Gennie Richardson, from Advance North Carolina.

But Aiken loves races there’s horses of course also there’s Woofstock where the dogs take to the track and I guess they crown the fastest Fido.

“Oh yes we will be there tomorrow the winner will win a thousand dollars,” said Jeri.

But it’s still not lobsters.

“It was kind of silly at first but then it turned into a fun event,” said Jon.

So is it time for the lobster races to return should they claw their way back to Aiken.

“A lot of people miss it a lot of people want it back it’s just a matter of figuring out when and how,” said Haley Knight.

“If there is something out there that could be just as fun I’m open for it,” said Brotherton.

“People just need to get out there and do something different, and be part of,” said Werner.

Maybe I can summarize in Aiken we horse around.”

“Good,” Jeri said.

In Aiken we go to the dogs.

But in Aiken Lobsters are in hot water

“Good give me five on that I love that,” said Jeri giving me the high five.

Hey I’m on a lobster roll out there somewhere in Aiken George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.