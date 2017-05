Related Coverage Arrests made in New Ellenton house fire, death

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two Aiken County murder suspects, who were picked up near Atlanta, have been extradited back to Aiken County.

Kayla Moore and Jayson Miles were arrested on April 23rd in Rockdale County, Georgia.

Both are charged with murder, armed robbery and arson in the April 22nd death of David Mackie.

Mackie’s body was found after a fire at a home on Cedar Street in New Ellenton.

The coroner says Mackie was killed before that fire.