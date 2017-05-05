NewsChannel 6 takes part in Career Day at local school

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) — South Columbia Elementary School held its annual Career Day on Friday.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 was represented by John Hart who showed students in grades K-5 the ins and outs of the news business. Students watched part of a newscast and were quizzed on what they saw. They also learned how footage goes from the camera to your television and then got a chance to be on TV themselves during NewsChannel 6 at 5:30.

There were also representatives from many other fields including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, agriculture, medical and educational fields to name a few.

