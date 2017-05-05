Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after Fountain Inn plant incident

FOUNTAIN INN, SC – (WSPA) – Laurens Co. deputies say they are looking for a man Friday who took a gun into a plant in Fountain Inn.

One person has been hurt. Officials have not said the person was shot.

They are looking for David Jerome Butler.

The incident happened at 5:43 a.m. Friday at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors at 101 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn.

Laurens Co. Sheriff Don Reynolds said there was a dispute between employees.

We’re told the suspect did have a gun and the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

About 100 employees were evacuated from the plant.

THE SUSPECT

Butler is 42 years old. He may be in a bluish green Ford Fusion. The sheriff says Butler was a part time employee at the plant and has a criminal record.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND

A State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) background check shows Butler has several convictions in his past.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Butler’s other convictions were for grand larceny, possession with intent to distribute crack and criminal domestic violence.

Butler was also ticketed in Greenville in April for his part in promoting the “Lucky Charm Male Review”. The event involved male dancers that would have required a permit for a sexually oriented business, which they did not have. Butler was released on good behavior and required to pay 200 dollars.

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN

A spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools said Fountain Inn Elementary, Simpsonville Elementary, Mauldin Elementary, Mauldin Middle and Mauldin High are all on partial lockdown on the advice of law enforcement.

“All school doors are locked. Only parents and visitors with proper identification, who are known to the school and have a legitimate reason to enter will be allowed inside. Bryson Middle and Hillcrest High are on heightened alert and have an additional police presence,” Beth Brotherton wrote in an email.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department and Fountain Inn Police Department are assisting.

THE PLANT

Yanfeng is located near the Greenville County line.

The plant supplies BMW with interior components for multiple models built by the automaker.