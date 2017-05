AUGUSTA Ga. ( WJBF) – According to dispatchers, there was a shooting at 4:27 am Friday, May 5, 2017, on 3630 Karleen Road near Tobacco Road.

Three victims were shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing and we have no information yet on who the shooter was, but WJBF NewsChannel 6 Reporters are one the scene investigating to find more on the story.

