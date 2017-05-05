Six arrested in North Augusta mob beating

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Six people are facing charges of assault by mob in North Augusta.

Four women and two juvenile girls are accused of beating up a 15-year-old girl.

Daijah Kellogg, Keturah Covington, Kenyana Kellogg, and Melody Plair were the four adults arrested in the assault.

Public Safety says it happened at Pine Crest Apartments off Bradleyville Road.

According to the incident report, the fight began with 18-year-old Daijah Kellogg assaulting the victim, then the other five jumped in.

The group was pulled over as they tried to leave and were arrested.

Officers found brass knuckles in the car, but it is unclear if those were used in the fight.

The victim received bruises, scrapes, and cuts in the attack.

