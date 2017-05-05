WJBF Scholar Athlete: Burke County’s Grace Coalson

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Softball has been in Grace Coalson’s life since she could hold a bat.

This year, she etched her name in Burke County history when she led the Bears to their first region championship in program history.

Coalson said it’s one University of Georgia softball game she attended when she was younger that led her down a path of loving the game and the Bulldogs.

“When I was younger I went to a Georgia softball game and I remember the third baseman, Alisa Goler,” Coalson said. “I think the first time I saw her play she hit one out and it was so cool and I was like, ‘I just want to be her.’ It was pretty awesome.”

Coalson’s competitive playing days are over, but she said she will definitely play intramural softball when she heads to UGA in the fall.

“[We’re] pretty excited,” Grace’s father Jerry Coalson said. “[Her mother and I] both wanted to go to Georgia, but ended up going somewhere else, so we’re living vicariously through her.”

Coalson plans to major in biology in hopes of going to medical school.