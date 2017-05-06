Augusta native found dead at Furman University

Greeneville, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a student was found dead at Furman University.

The coroner confirms 23-year-old Joseph “Blake” Hadden, an Augusta native, was discovered in his North Village apartment Friday morning.

A statement was released from the school saying, “In this time of profound sorrow, the university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Blake’s family and friends.”

Hadden was a senior and expected to graduate Saturday night. Hiis degree will be honored posthumously at the commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office is still working to determine the cause of death, as the investigation continues.