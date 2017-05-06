South Carolina gas tax increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A legislative panel has agreed to a road-funding compromise that would increase the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon over six years and eventually generate an additional $600 million annually for construction.

A committee tasked with crafting a compromise between the House and Senate’s road-funding plans voted Friday on a variety of fee increases and tax cuts.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill says the Legislature is on the verge of making history. The House and Senate must approve the agreement.

South Carolina’s gas tax hasn’t increased in 30 years. The compromise would eventually increase it to 28.75 cents a gallon.

The compromise lets South Carolinians claim the extra money paid at the pump through tax rebates. Other pieces expand tax credits for college tuition and cut property taxes for manufacturers.

