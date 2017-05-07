GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- An investigation is underway in Jefferson County after a deputy involved shooting.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say around 7:14pm, Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a domestic violence incident that happened on Stapleton Acres Road in Stapleton.

The man involved, Marcus Brown, took off from the scene and eventually led deputies on a high speed chase eastbound on Georgia Highway 88 in Wrens.

Investigators say during the chase, Brown hit another vehicle and then a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Another deputy was able to go around Brown and block traffic.

Agents say as Brown approached that deputy’s patrol car, Brown swerved to miss it and that’s when the deputy fired shots into Brown’s vehicle, hitting Brown.

Brown wrecked and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI is now assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with the officer involved shooting and the domestic violence incident.

The Swainsboro Post of the Georgia State Patrol is also assisting.

The GBI says it will conduct a thorough investigation concerning the incident and will then hand it over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.