Two teens denied bond in Aiken County murder

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- Two murder suspects will remain in the Aiken County Detention Center after a bond hearing.

Kayla Moore and Jason Miles went before a judge Saturday afternoon where they were denied bond.

The two were arrested on April 23 in Rockdale County, Georgia for the April 22 death of David Mackie.

Mackie’s body was found after a fire at a home on Cedar Street in New Ellenton.

The coroner says Mackie was killed before the blaze.

Both are charged with Murder, Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, 2nd degree Arson, Conspiracy and Grand Larceny.

