SPECIAL REPORT: Answered Prayers as a mother and daughter meet 49 years after a closed adoption

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Watch WJBF NewsChannel 6 on Thursday, May 11th at 6pm & 11pm for the full story.



REPORTER’S NOTES:

Monday, May 8th— Sandra and Becky talk about finding out that they have so much in common… physical traits and little quirks.. and it is amazing to them because they have the same genes, but have only just met.

***********

Sunday, May 7th— It’s been five days since Sandra and Becky came to Television Park for our interview for this special report, and a taping of the Jennie show. My heart was so happy for Sandra, having known how emotional this journey has been for her. Nearly two years ago, she was part of a special documentary I presented on the search for birth families and to see that her search has finally succeeded is amazing. Here’s a look at where she was leading up to the eventual reunion with her mother.