Augusta Gander Mountain location could remain open

Published:
Gander Mountain graphic

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The new owner of struggling Gander Mountain says, some of its stores will remain open.

The list of 70 stores slated to remain open by owner, Marcus Lemonis, includes the Augusta location.

Lemonis bought the struggling outdoor retailer last month and earlier today, via Twitter, announced the stores he will be keeping open.

Lemonis has tweeted to news agencies that liquidators will continue to have access to the Gander Mountain website until next week.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this developing story.

