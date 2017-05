Aiken residents can give their input on the idea of cyclists and motorists sharing the road.

The city was awarded a Federal Transportation Alternative grant for nearly 82 thousand dollars, to fund bicycle infrastructure.

More bikes lanes, share-lane signs, and bike route signage would be installed throughout the city.

A public hearing will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 6 pm in the City Council Chambers located at 214 Park Ave SW in Aiken S.C.