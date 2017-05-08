City of Grovetown keeping up its infrastructure with new wastewater treatment plant; residents to see slight increase in water bills

CITY OF GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- As the city of Grovetown continues to grow, the city is working to keep up.

Construction is about to begin on a new wastewater treatment plant.

Olena Ray has lived in the city of Grovetown since 1968 in one of the first neighborhoods built there.

“It was a sleepy little town when we moved here,” said Ray.

It’s not so sleepy anymore. Grovetown is booming with excitement from road projects to developments within the city to attract more residents.

“Every time you turn around, new houses are going up,” said Ray.

Now, the city of Grovetown is working on a new project, a larger wastewater treatment plant to keep up with the rapid growth.

“We’ve doubled twice since 1990, we’re up to 13- 14,000 citizens right now,” said acting City Administrator John Waller.

The city will break ground this summer and, when completed, it will allow the city to treat its own water without outsourcing.

“As it stands right now with our water, about 2/3 of it goes to Columbia or Richmond Counties and they charge us a fee to have that done,” said Waller.

The city is already working on the first phase, the headworks phase.

The new facility will be next to the current treatment plant.

It’s a $23 million dollar capital improvement plant project.

With that said, residents will be seeing a slight increase in their water bill.

“We will start a $5 fee in the next few months to get started and then we will adjust rates as needed beginning in 2018 and beyond,” said Waller.

Ray says, as a customer, that increase won’t be breaking her bank.

“I think it’s a necessary thing and I don’t think it’s going to affect our water bill that much,” said Ray.

When complete, the city will be able to treat the water for current and future residents for the next 30 years.

Waller says it has the capacity to treat five times what is currently treated.

The project is expected to be complete by Spring of 2019.