LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man was killed Monday in a single-car crash on I-20 in Lexington County, South Carolina.

Columbia media outlets report that Bryan Andrews, 21, of Martinez, died when the car he was driving left the roadway and struck the concrete pillar of an overpass bridge. It happened on I-20 eastbound between mile markers 48 and 49 Monday afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the highway patrol continues to investigate.