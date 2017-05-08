Columbia County ‘hostile work environment’ investigation ends

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment in Columbia County government has wrapped up.

That investigation started in January after long-time Emergency Management Director Pam Tucker resigned.

In her resignation letter, Tucker claimed that Administrator Scott Johnson created a hostile work environment.

The Sheriff’s Office was brought in to do an internal investigation at the request of Columbia County Commissioners.

That investigation is complete and is in the hands of Commission Chair Ron Cross.

NewsChannel 6 is working to find out what that investigation found.

The findings of that investigation will be released in 10 calendar days.