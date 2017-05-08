Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warning residents after recent rash of car break-ins

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has a message for its residents- make yourself a hard target.

Investigators say several cars were broken into at Patriots Park over the weekend with many personal belongings stolen.

The sheriff’s office is reminding you not to leave valuables in plain view at public places, making you an easy target.

Law enforcement says you’d be surprised just how fast a car break-in can happen once a thief spots an easy opportunity.

If you’re a victim of a car break-in, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

