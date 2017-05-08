Commissioner wants to restart drag strip talks

By Published:
Photo of a meeting in the Augusta Commission Chambers at the Augusta Municipal Building
Photo of a meeting in the Augusta Commission Chambers at the Augusta Municipal Building

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Talk of bringing a drag strip to Augusta is looking to re-fire.

Commissioner Ben Hasan is calling for a discussion of the drag way at Tuesday’s Administrative Services committee.

More than a decade ago Commissioner Marion Williams was pushing for the city to spend six million dollars to build the drag strip at the corporate park off Highway 56.

But Williams says this time around he’s not the one pushing the proposal.

“I’m going to keep my hands off of it George, I’m going to stay back I’m not against it I’m not going to put any effort to get it out there at all because I did all of that one time before and it didn’t come to anything.

Back in 2006 the city spent 25 thousand dollars for a feasibility study on the drag strip that said the facility would make money.

Commissioner Hasan could not be reached for comment.

