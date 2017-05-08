Evans’ Brooks signs track & field scholarship with Coastal Carolina

EVANS, G.A. (WJBF Sports) — During his middle school days, Ty Brooks was more focused on baseball than running — until his parents told him to stop being lazy and pick up track and field again.

So, Brooks says he has his parents to thank for this day, as the Evans high school student signed a track and field scholarship with Coastal Carolina.

“I think it’s fantastic that I get to go to school for essentially free, basically,” Brooks said. “Like, [it’s a] 90 percent scholarship, so that’ll help me in the future, so I don’t have like any debt when I get out of college. So this will really help.”

This marks the beginning of a big week for Brooks, who will compete in several GHSA state track and field events in Charlton, starting this Friday.