Grovetown residents frustrated with traffic problems during daily commute

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Grovetown resident Adam Grayson says when it comes to facing traffic on his daily commute timing is key. With bumper to bumper traffic out of his Euchee creek subdivision on to William few parkway, Grayson took to his facebook to compalain about a drive that he says should’ve only taken him 15 minutes but due to heavy traffic turned into almost an hour.

Grayson says some residents have become so frustrated they are moving out of the Grovetown area to avoid the traffic. When dropping of his oldest child who attends Grovetown High school, he says he’s often stuck on William Few parkway for 10 minutes before he can return home to get ready for work.

“William Few, Wrightsboro road, and Lewiston road which are all filters into Grovetown, every one of them was being used that day and I have the Waze app and everyone’s heard of that at this point and you could see that everywhere I could’ve :

The Lewiston road project that will widen the roads along William few isn’t set to start construction until 2019. Traffic engineer Steve Cassell says they’ve been working with the Georgia department of transportation to work on a temporary solution.

“The William few Chamblin road intersection we’ll have that 3-way stop converted to a traffic signal and left turn lanes and that should be up and running and hopefully late summer early fall. We got the utilities out of the way and these are well on our radar. We are fully aware of the impact to our citizens and Georgia DOT is too and its a priority,” Cassell said.

Grayson says he’s open to any temporary solutions the engineering department has to offer however he feels construction will only add to the traffic they already have.

“Anything would be better than what we have currently, if there was a temporary alleviation for it then I’m all up for it, however there has to be a long-term plan because if you’re asking for cyber command to come if you’re asking for people to continue building and moving into Grovetown you have to support the infrastructure, you have to support the population.

To find out more information regarding the plans for road improvement projects In Grovetown click here: http://www.columbiacountyga.gov/government-/county-divisions/engineering-services/property-acquisition