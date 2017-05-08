Political scientist breaks down Trumps first 100 days

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — President Donald Trump’s first one hundred days are over, and now it is time to look back. That is the focus of this edition of the Means Report. We sat down to talk with Augusta University political scientist Dr. Craig Albert.

Dr. Albert gives his assessment of how the president is doing when it comes to foreign policy. From North Korea to ISIS, Mr. Trump has already taken action. But what does that mean for the rest of his presidency? We also talk about the recent House approval of a new healthcare plan. What are the chances that is passes the Senate? Dr. Albert gives us a scenario where the president could play a key role in pushing it through.

We also cover the budget, Russia, and Twitter. You will want to hear what Dr. Craig Albert has to say about what we are witnessing in Washington, and what we may see in the coming months and years of the Trump presidency. He also takes time to tell us why he thinks there are people and groups already very hard at work planning for the president’s reelection bid.

Please enjoy this edition of The Means Report. As always, we welcome your feedback and input as we plan future broadcasts.

