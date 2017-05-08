Freddy the Forecaster Coloring Book launch

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Freddy the Forecaster has been predicting our weather for years and many of you have been coloring the weather.

Every morning viewers tune into Good Morning Augusta (GMA) to help start their morning, but a few of those viewers participate in Color the Weather.

Monday, May 08, 2017 marked the very first day WJBF NewsChannel 6 gave away the first Freddy the Forecaster Coloring Book, to a very admit Color the Weather Winner.

The first winner to the win the Freddy the Forecaster Coloring Book was Paisley Searcy from Gibson, G.A.

Searcy won the coloring book and an additional book with colored pages and autographs from the weekday GMA morning crew and the Weather Team.

If you want to participate in Color the Weather draw a photo and send your photo to wjbf.com/colortheweather or by mail to:

WJBF NewsChannel 6

P.O. Box 14367

Augusta, GA 30909